Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) & Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) Financial Contrast

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) and Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Full House Resorts and Candlewood Hotel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.73%.

This table compares Full House Resorts and Candlewood Hotel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $163.28 million 1.45 -$14.80 million ($0.43) -16.05 Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Candlewood Hotel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Full House Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Candlewood Hotel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -9.07% -13.81% -2.56% Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Candlewood Hotel beats Full House Resorts on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurants, buffets, quick service restaurants, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouses, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment consists of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurants, buffets, sports bars, quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and a multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Co., Inc. engages in the operation, franchise, ownership, and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Operation of Hotels and Sale of Hotels . The company was founded in August 1996 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

