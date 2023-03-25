Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $37.11

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,334,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.