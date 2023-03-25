Head-To-Head Analysis: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.32 $560.74 million $7.18 7.56 First Horizon $3.51 billion 2.56 $900.00 million $1.53 10.95

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

79.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43 First Horizon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $81.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.16%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than First Horizon.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 31.33% 10.90% 1.38% First Horizon 25.66% 12.98% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats First Horizon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

