Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

