Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.15. The company has a market cap of £51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.56).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

