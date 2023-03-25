Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.15. The company has a market cap of £51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 534 ($6.56).
Mpac Group Company Profile
