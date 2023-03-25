Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 256.30 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.77, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 3,870.97%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

