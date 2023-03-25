Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on the stock.

STEM opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 437.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,102.56%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,718 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35). In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.24), for a total value of £39,070.50 ($47,980.47). Also, insider Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($74,966.35). Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

