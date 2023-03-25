Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 28 ($0.34) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday.

Pendragon Stock Performance

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.34. The company has a market capitalization of £228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

