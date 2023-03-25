Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

LON PDG opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

