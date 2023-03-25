Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.
Pendragon Price Performance
LON PDG opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.76.
About Pendragon
