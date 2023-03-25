Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Uniphar Stock Performance

Uniphar stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £757.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.77. Uniphar has a 52 week low of GBX 244.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 349.40 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55.

Uniphar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

