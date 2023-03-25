Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on the stock.
Superdry Stock Performance
SDRY stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.15. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £84.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,144.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.
About Superdry
