Superdry’s (SDRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on the stock.

SDRY stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.15. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.80 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £84.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,144.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

