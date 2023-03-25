Titon’s (TON) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON:TON opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.02.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.
