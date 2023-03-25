X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

