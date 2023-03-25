Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 93 at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Shore Capital from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 93 ($1.14) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 136.80 ($1.68).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £266 million, a PE ratio of 2,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.23. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.98).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

