Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on the stock.
MGC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %
LON:MXC opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of £14.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
About MGC Pharmaceuticals
