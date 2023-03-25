Peel Hunt Downgrades Luceco (LON:LUCE) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.95. Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 226.59 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £180.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,018.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Insider Activity at Luceco

Luceco Company Profile

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). 47.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

