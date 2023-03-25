Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £321.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.43. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.33.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

