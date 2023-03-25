Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.