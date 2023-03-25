Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.47.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
