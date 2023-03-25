Head to Head Survey: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.77 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Mercurity Fintech $1.45 million 6.36 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Beyond Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.