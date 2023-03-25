Contrasting ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.0% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ASE Technology pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ASE Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ASE Technology
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|NVE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
ASE Technology has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ASE Technology and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASE Technology
|$22.52 billion
|0.74
|$2.08 billion
|$0.95
|8.06
|NVE
|$26.99 million
|13.82
|$14.51 million
|$3.79
|20.37
ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares ASE Technology and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASE Technology
|9.26%
|21.00%
|8.58%
|NVE
|56.80%
|28.64%
|27.51%
Summary
NVE beats ASE Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.
About NVE
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
