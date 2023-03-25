Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lennar in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

LEN opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.