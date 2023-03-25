Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.0 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.