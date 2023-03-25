Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.50, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,534,000 after buying an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

