LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.70 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

