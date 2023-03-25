FY2024 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,694,381 shares of company stock valued at $760,364,698 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

