DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
DLocal Stock Performance
NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
