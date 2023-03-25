DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,004,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,897,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

