Intellicheck, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

