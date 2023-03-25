Clarus Securities Comments on Akumin Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Akumin stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Akumin has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.05.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

