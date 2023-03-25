CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINC. Barclays cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 42.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 987,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth about $10,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,277,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after buying an additional 597,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

