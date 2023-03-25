HC Wainwright Comments on Galera Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

GRTX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

