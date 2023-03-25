Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $8.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

