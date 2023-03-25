William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79.

In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 202,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $7,052,556.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,711,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 202,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,052,556.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,711,816.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 225,262 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after purchasing an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

