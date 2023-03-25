Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Citi Trends, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

CTRN opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.