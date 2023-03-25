Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citi Trends in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTRN opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 301.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

