William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

In related news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 202,427 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $7,052,556.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,711,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 202,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $7,052,556.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,711,816.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,290,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,262 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,765. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

