Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Canada Goose Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at C$24.38 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$20.01 and a 12-month high of C$35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.03.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

