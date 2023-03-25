Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.47.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $117.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

