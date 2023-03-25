Head-To-Head Comparison: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat -34,104.96% -90.93% -87.86% TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of DatChat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of DatChat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DatChat and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

TechTarget has a consensus target price of $48.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.24%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than DatChat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DatChat and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A TechTarget $297.49 million 3.41 $41.61 million $1.30 27.25

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Volatility and Risk

DatChat has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats DatChat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DatChat

(Get Rating)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

