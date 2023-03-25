Comparing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million 12.23 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -2.47 INVO Bioscience $3.59 million 2.03 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IceCure Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72% INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares IceCure Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IceCure Medical and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 294.14%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.