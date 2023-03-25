Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Head to Head Survey

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ebang International and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

This table compares Ebang International and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $58.21 million 0.52 $4.43 million N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.05 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -3.80

Ebang International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebang International beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also provides foreign exchange trading and digital currency transfer services, as well as deals in virtual currencies. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

