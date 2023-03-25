Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT opened at $44.17 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.