Comparing AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) & Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) and AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemetschek and AVEVA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A $3.08 15.94 AVEVA Group N/A N/A N/A $0.66 60.62

Nemetschek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVEVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A AVEVA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nemetschek and AVEVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.8% of Nemetschek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of AVEVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nemetschek pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AVEVA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nemetschek pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVEVA Group pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nemetschek is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nemetschek and AVEVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemetschek 0 3 2 0 2.40 AVEVA Group 1 8 0 0 1.89

Nemetschek currently has a consensus target price of $58.04, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Nemetschek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nemetschek is more favorable than AVEVA Group.

Summary

Nemetschek beats AVEVA Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors. This segment provides building information modeling (BIM) solutions for computer aided design and computer aided engineering in 2D and 3D building design and imaging. The Build segment offers integrated complete 5D BIM solutions primarily under the Bluebeam brand that support bidding and awarding, invoicing, budgeting, scheduling, and cost calculation; and commercial enterprise resource planning solutions. This segment serves construction companies, developers, building supplies, and general contractors, as well as planning offices, architects, and civil engineers. The Manage segment provides commercial property management services under the Crem brand; and modular and integrated software solutions for property, facility, and workplace management under the Spacewell brand for facility and property managers, banks, and insurance and property companies; and intelligent smart building platform. The Media & Entertainment segment offers software solutions under the Maxon name for rendering 3D modeling, animation, and visual effects that are used in film, television, advertising, and video game productions, as well as in medicine, product design, and infographics. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

