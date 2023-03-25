Critical Analysis: Invacare (IVCRQ) & Its Competitors

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -215.61% -89.59% -24.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 295 1077 2255 82 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invacare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 3.86

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

