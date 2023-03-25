PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) vs. GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Financial Comparison

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 843.40%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

