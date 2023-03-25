Critical Review: Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77% Kyocera 7.31% 4.55% 3.38%

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.05 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -3.80 Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.15 $1.32 billion $3.13 16.77

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Kyocera.

Summary

Kyocera beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

