StockNews.com Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

