Intertek Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Intertek Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Intertek Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.
Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
