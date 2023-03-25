FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Reduced by Analyst

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.