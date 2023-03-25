FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Reduced by Analyst

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.75. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.