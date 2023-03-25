DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $13.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.