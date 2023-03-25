Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Z Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Z in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Z’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Z had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Z Stock Performance

YAHOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Z from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03. Z has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

